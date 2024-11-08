Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 213,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,645 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HAS opened at $64.14 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -60.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

