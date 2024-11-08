Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO):

11/4/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $96.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SIMO traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,890. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68.

Get Silicon Motion Technology Co alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.