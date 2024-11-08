Sonata Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

VCSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 209,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,482. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

