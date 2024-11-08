Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 576,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

