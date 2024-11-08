Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ QNCX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 224,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.71. Quince Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quince Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Dirk Thye bought 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $53,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,941 shares in the company, valued at $529,189.29. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quince Therapeutics news, President Charles S. Ryan acquired 48,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,451.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 122,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,599.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk Thye bought 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $53,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 766,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,189.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 158,887 shares of company stock worth $105,609. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

