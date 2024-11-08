Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.64 and last traded at $273.13, with a volume of 11697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

