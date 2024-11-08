Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02). 45,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 296,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.26 ($0.02).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Insider Activity

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

In related news, insider Paul Barnes bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £13,580 ($17,677.69). 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.