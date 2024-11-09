Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ameren also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.850-5.050 EPS.
Ameren Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Ameren stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,171. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Ameren
In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
