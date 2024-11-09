Barclays Raises Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target to $12.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

HLMN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. 798,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 279.19 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,618,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,125,000 after buying an additional 328,740 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after purchasing an additional 225,480 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,482,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,012,000 after purchasing an additional 503,809 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,157,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 93,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,807,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

