Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Get Qualys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.99. The company had a trading volume of 711,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,613. Qualys has a 52-week low of $119.17 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $77,468.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,252.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,508.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,252.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 93.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.