bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.05 and traded as low as $110.57. bioMérieux shares last traded at $110.57, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded bioMérieux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on bioMérieux

bioMérieux Price Performance

bioMérieux Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58.

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.