CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CuriosityStream updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
CURI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 353,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,066. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -35.71%.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CuriosityStream from $1.35 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
