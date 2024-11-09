CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CuriosityStream updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

CURI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 353,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,066. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $177,665.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,433,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,356.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 27,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $32,805.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,458.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $177,665.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,356.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,673 shares of company stock worth $379,977 in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CuriosityStream from $1.35 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.