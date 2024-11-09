Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.80. Immutep shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 70,057 shares trading hands.

Immutep Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.25, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMP. XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Immutep by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 108,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 56,344 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Immutep by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Immutep by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Immutep by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

