Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $13.69. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 609,808 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMP

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.34). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 26.2% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 629.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.