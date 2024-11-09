Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. 92,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 883,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Fly-E Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter.

Fly-E Group Company Profile

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

