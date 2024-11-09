CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.97. 218,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. CTS has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

