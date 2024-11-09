Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Furnishes Presentation for Recent Conference Call and Webinar, Updates Financial Results

On November 7, 2024, Lantern Pharma Inc. engaged in a conference call and live webinar to deliberate on the financial and operational outcomes for the third quarter culminating on September 30, 2024.

The organization leveraged a presentation during this event to support the discussion and communication of key aspects. A copy of this presentation has been duly provided as Exhibit 99.1 in the current Form 8-K submission.

As detailed in Item 7.01, along with Exhibit 99.1, it’s important to note that the contents therein shall not be considered as “filed” for Section 18 obligations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. They are also not subject to incorporation by reference under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any generic incorporation language in potential filings.

Furthermore, in compliance with Item 9.01, the submission also contains financial statements and exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 showcases the presentation pertinent to the aforementioned conference call and live webinar, focusing on the financial standing and performance during the period ending September 30, 2024.

This Form 8-K concludes with the statutory signatures denoting compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Lantern Pharma Inc., represented by David R. Margrave, its Chief Financial Officer, duly signed the report on November 7, 2024.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

