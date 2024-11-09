Fairway Wealth LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

VWO stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

