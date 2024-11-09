Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $13.02. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 16,885 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $125.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 43.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

