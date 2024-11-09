General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 117.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in General Electric by 25.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GE opened at $184.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average is $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

