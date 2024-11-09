HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 419,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at $125,131,843.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

