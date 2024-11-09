Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JXN. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.29. 703,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,891. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

