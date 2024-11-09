Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $466,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 481.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 272,226 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 65.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 571,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,064,000 after buying an additional 225,832 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $24,670,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day moving average is $126.80.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,106. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,106. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

