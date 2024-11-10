Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Cut by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amgen by 547.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 6,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

AMGN traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.52 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

