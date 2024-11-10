Sigma Planning Corp Buys 193 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $325.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.08. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.52 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.