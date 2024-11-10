Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 138.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 102,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 43,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,465,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after acquiring an additional 104,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,651,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFF opened at $33.30 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

