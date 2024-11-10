ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 95.6% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $111.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COP. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.