Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $792,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.28 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day moving average of $192.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

