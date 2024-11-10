H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.150-5.350 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on H&R Block

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.