Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 24,390 Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vizsla Silver were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 11.5% in the third quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 5,991,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 619,600 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 17.7% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

VZLA opened at $1.96 on Friday. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VZLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Vizsla Silver

(Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

