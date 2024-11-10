Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $27.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $204.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.