LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

LivaNova Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LIVN opened at $51.63 on Friday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.93 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

