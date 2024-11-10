UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.7 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $615.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $619.80. The stock has a market cap of $566.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $581.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.03.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

