Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $179.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average of $132.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

