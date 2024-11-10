Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.1 million-$405.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.5 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15 to $0.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Sprout Social Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $44,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,821.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $388,934.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 470,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,747.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $44,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,821.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

