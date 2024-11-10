Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $514.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.30. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $369.57 and a 1 year high of $514.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

