Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $574,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

