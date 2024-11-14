AbbVie Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 121,889 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 573% compared to the average daily volume of 18,105 put options.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $299.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

