Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Update

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CREV stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,097. Carbon Revolution Public has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.
About Carbon Revolution Public
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carbon Revolution Public
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.