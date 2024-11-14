Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Update

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CREV stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,097. Carbon Revolution Public has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Get Carbon Revolution Public alerts:

About Carbon Revolution Public

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.