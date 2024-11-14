Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for eBay (EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2024 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2024 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2024 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2024 – eBay had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – eBay had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – eBay had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,218. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $67.80.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

