Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 376626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Nidec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

