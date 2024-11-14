CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $16.41. CI Financial shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 312 shares traded.

CI Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.1471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.99%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.