Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Up 109.4% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the October 15th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,096. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $20.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
