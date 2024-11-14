iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $195.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $151.90 and a one year high of $197.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.