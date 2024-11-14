Robert Mehrabian Sells 3,925 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,268,881. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Mehrabian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75.

TDY opened at $486.57 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $492.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

