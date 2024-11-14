Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 106,144 shares traded.

Nascent Biotech Stock Up 21.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

