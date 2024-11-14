Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

RPV stock opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.91 and a 12-month high of $95.14. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

