Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,610,000 after acquiring an additional 385,044 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,949,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,040,000 after purchasing an additional 57,834 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,358,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,492,000 after buying an additional 782,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,429,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,459,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $59.69 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

