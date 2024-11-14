Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.66 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

