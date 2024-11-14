iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

